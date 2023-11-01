Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,929 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Nuvei by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Nuvei by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nuvei by 95.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 4,707.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Nuvei by 17.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

