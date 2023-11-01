Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Teradyne by 97.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,954,000 after acquiring an additional 255,982 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Teradyne by 98.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

