Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 845,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 300,658 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 3,768.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,868,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,848 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.