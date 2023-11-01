Semantix (STIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. Semantix had a negative net margin of 122.82% and a negative return on equity of 83.91%. On average, analysts expect Semantix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Semantix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STIX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Semantix has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.
About Semantix
Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.
