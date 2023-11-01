Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,366,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 626,116 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

