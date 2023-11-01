Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
