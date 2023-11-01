Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

