Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

