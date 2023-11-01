Short Interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Decreases By 6.5%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Aflac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 29.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

