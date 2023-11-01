Short Interest in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Decreases By 7.8%

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

ADC stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.76%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

