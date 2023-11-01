Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Increases By 5.7%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

NYSE BDC opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Belden has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $99.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

