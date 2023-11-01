Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Declines By 7.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 479,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIT Mining will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

