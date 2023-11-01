Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Declines By 7.7%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

