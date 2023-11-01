Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Grows By 6.2%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Cutera Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cutera

In other Cutera news, CEO Taylor C. Harris bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor C. Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

