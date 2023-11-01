Short Interest in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expands By 5.3%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

