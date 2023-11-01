Short Interest in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Rises By 6.1%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hess

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

