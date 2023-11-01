Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $26.15. 229,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 809,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGML. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

