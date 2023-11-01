SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.70

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.59), with a volume of 1241507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.59).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.95 million, a PE ratio of 810.00 and a beta of 1.71.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.