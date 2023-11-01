Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $246.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAMG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.