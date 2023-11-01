Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 4.7% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. 187,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,673. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.