Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.