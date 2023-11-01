SITE Centers Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 433.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $35,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,444 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

