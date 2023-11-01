Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

