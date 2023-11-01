Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,310,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 952,482 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $21.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.1 %

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.