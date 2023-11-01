Solid Power (SLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 281.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solid Power stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 146,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,787. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

SLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

