Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.