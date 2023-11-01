Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

