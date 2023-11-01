Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

