SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SP. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $992.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.34. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

