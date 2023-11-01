SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD stock opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

