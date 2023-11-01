SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

GLD opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

