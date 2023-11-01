SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

