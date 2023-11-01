SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Reduced by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 146,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 116,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

