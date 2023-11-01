Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sprout Social worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $69,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $595,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,084. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

