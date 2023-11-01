SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.66% of SS&C Technologies worth $850,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

