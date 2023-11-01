Star Equity (STRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Star Equity had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,517. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Insider Activity at Star Equity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $57,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,196,499 shares in the company, valued at $11,354,775.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 575,511 shares of company stock worth $468,188 and have sold 17,067 shares worth $80,185. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the second quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

