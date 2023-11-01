Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,164 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

