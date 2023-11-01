Stelco (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.05 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.57 million.

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

