Stelco (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.05 by C($0.82). The company had revenue of C$841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.57 million.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.
Stelco Announces Dividend
