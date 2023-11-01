Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a yield of 12.96%. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 197.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

