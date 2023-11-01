Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
SCM opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.20.
Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SCM
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
