Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $16.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of STER opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.06 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Sterling Check by 19.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 626,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Check by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Check by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 728,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Check by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

