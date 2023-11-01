Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($34.75).

NYSE:STVN opened at €27.95 ($29.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.27. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

