StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.45.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
