StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.45.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.