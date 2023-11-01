StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,799,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

