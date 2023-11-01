StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 29.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
