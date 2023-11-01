StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPAFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,799,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

