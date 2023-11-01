StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 9.7 %
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.