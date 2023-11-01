StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

