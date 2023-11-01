StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

