StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.75.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.