StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

