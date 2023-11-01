StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.75 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
