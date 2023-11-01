StockNews.com Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NI. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NI stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NiSource by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NiSource by 82.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after buying an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

