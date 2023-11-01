StockNews.com Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Open Text has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.