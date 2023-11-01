Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,970 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Arista Networks stock opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

