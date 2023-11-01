Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.
Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.00.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
