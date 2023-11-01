Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

