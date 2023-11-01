Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,277 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.